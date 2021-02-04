Robinson scored eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2FT) to go along with 11 rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Bulls.

The most notable part of Robinson's stat line was his 28 minutes, as he re-asserted himself atop the center rotation above Nerlens Noel. Aside from workload, little stood in Robinson's line as he had a usage rate of only 10.0 percent and failed to record a block for the first time in four games.