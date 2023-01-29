Knicks team owner James Dolan said Thursday in his appearance on the "Good Day New York" program that Robinson (thumb) will be sidelined for four more weeks, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

After undergoing surgery Jan. 19 to repair a broken right thumb, Robinson wasn't scheduled to be re-evaluated until three weeks later, but Dolan's comments indicate that the center's timeline for a return can be pushed back further. If the four-week estimate proves accurate, Robinson looks like he'll be sidelined through the All-Star break plus a few more games to open the Knicks' second-half schedule. For the duration of his absence, Jericho Sims is expected to continue serving as the Knicks' starting center, while Isaiah Hartenstein handles an expanded role off the bench as Sims' top backup.