Robinson (concussion) will be available off the bench Thursday against Dallas, Ian Begley of SNY reports.

Robinson will make his return after missing three games with a concussion, but it sounds as though he'll be limited, as the Knicks will bring him off the bench. Even when healthy this season, the second-year center has seemingly faced a minutes cap, having topped 20 minutes only once in seven contests.

