Robinson will come off the bench Sunday against the Kings, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

The Knicks will go with Bobby Portis at center in an effort to unlock Julius Randle, per coach David Fizdale. Prior to Sunday, Robinson had started each of the last five games, but his minutes have been capped in the high-teens. He had just six points and six rebounds in 16 minutes Friday against Boston. Robinson has 10 blocks in his last four games, however.