Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: To start Saturday
Robinson will start ahead of DeAndre Jordan for Saturday's game against the Heat, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
After a monster 19 points, 21 rebound performance Thursday, Robinson's graduated to the starting five. The rookie center's blocked at least two shots in 30 of his past 32 outings and is averaging 5.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks across 12 starts this year. There are indications that this may be coach David Fizdale's plan for the remainder of the year.
