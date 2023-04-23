Robinson closed Sunday's 102-93 win over the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 27 minutes.
Robinson led all players in Sunday's Game 4 in rebounds en route to a double-double showing in the Knicks victory. Robinson reached the double-figure mark in both points and rebounds for the first time this postseason after doing so 13 times during the regular season.
