Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Trending towards return
Coach David Fizdale said he thinks Robinson (ankle) will play Friday against the Nets, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Robinson is officially listed as questionable with a sprained right ankle, but it sounds like he's trending towards making his season debut Friday after getting through practice with no issues Thursday. His status should clear up following Friday's shootaround.
