Robinson (hand) underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair the fracture in his right hand.
Robinson will be evaluated after the All-Star break, and a return could come soon after that based on the initial timetable of 4-to-6 weeks. While Robinson remains sidelined, Nerlens Noel and Taj Gibson should continue seeing extra minutes.
