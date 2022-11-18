Robinson (knee) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Warriors.
Robinson has not seen any game action since Nov. 4 due to a sprained right knee, so his doubtful designation is certainly an encouraging sign. Isaiah Hartenstein has started each of the last four games for the Knicks and would likely remain in the starting lineup if Robinson does not suit up.
