Robinson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Thunder, but head coach Tom Thibodeau said he's now being listed as "day-to-day", Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

The fact that the upgrade comes from the head coach is certainly encouraging, but the medical staff also needs to clear Robinson before he can return to the court. The fact that he's not been cleared for contact yet suggests he's still ways away from returning to action, though. His next chance to take the court will come Tuesday against the Jazz, but that seems unlikely at the moment.