Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Well-rounded line versus Memphis
Robinson totaled 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds, four blocks, three steals and two assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 127-106 loss to the Grizzlies.
Robinson saw at least 30 minutes for the fifth time this season and put forth an impressive stat line. He hasn't taken the leap that those who selected him in the middle rounds of fantasy drafts were hoping for, but he has undoubtedly continued to show flashes. Robinson is a poor fit alongside starting power forward Julius Randle, who struggles to space the floor, but the sophomore could see his minutes rise nonetheless as the season progresses.
