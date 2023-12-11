Robinson will undergo surgery on his left ankle and will be re-evaluated in 8-to-10 weeks.

This is a huge blow for the Knicks as they lose their starting center until at least early February with this news. Robinson holds averages of 6.2 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks, and his fantasy managers will take a hit in boards and blocks while they wait for his return. In Robinson's absence, the Knicks will likely turn to Isaiah Hartenstein to step into Robinson's spot in the starting lineup. Jericho Sims hasn't been in the rotation much this season, but he could get a chance with Robinson out for the foreseeable future.