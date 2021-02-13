Robinson will not return to Friday's game against the Wizards due to a right hand injury.

Robinson was having an excellent 1st half before sustaining the injury. He accumulated 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-4 FT), 14 rebound and two steals across 20 minutes. In his absence, look for Nerlens Noel to see an increased workload, while the team can also opt to go small with Julius Randle at center.