Robinson has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Wizards with a sprained right thumb.

Robinson will suffer an early exit Wednesday due to injury, heading to the locker room scoreless (0-4 FT) with two steals and two blocks in nine minutes of action. Isaiah Hartenstein and Jericho Sims figure to handle most of the center duties for the rest of the contest. Robinson will have a day to heal before the Knicks visit Atlanta on Friday.