Robinson suffered a sprained right ankle during Wednesday's preseason contest against the Nets and he will not return, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.

Robinson saw ten minutes of action before he appeared to turn his right ankle stepping on another player's foot. He limped off the court while not putting much weight on his right ankle. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, but the Knicks, who are in no position to compete this season, will likely be very cautious with the rookie. Robinson's next opportunity to play will be Friday against New Orleans, and he should be questionable for that game at this time.