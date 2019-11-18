Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Will play Monday
Robinson (ankle) will be available for Monday's game against the Cavs.
The big man was initially listed as probable after he missed Sunday's practice, but the team's most recent injury report has updated his status to "available". The Knicks have brought Robinson off the bench for each of the last two games, but he's responded with strong outings. Against the Mavericks on Nov. 14, Robinson had 16 points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes. And he followed up with 17 points and 12 rebounds in 27 minutes Saturday versus the Hornets.
