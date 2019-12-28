Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Will play Saturday
Robinson (toe) will play in Saturday's game against the Wizards, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
It was previously reported that Robinson was expected to play, but it now looks to be official. The big man injured his toe in Thursday's victory over the Nets.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Questionable Saturday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Double-doubles in return to bench•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Back to bench•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Cleared to play•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Probable with illness•
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.