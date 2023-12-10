Coach Tom Thibodeau said Sunday that Robinson will undergo additional testing on his ankle, and the center's status is uncertain until the results come back, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Robinson left Friday's loss to Boston in the first half and was still in the locker room to start the second half. However, he eventually returned to the contest, finishing with 10 points and eight rebounds in 19 minutes. If Robinson has to miss extended time, Isaiah Hartenstein would presumably be the primary beneficiary.