Robinson (foot) is without a clear timetable as he recovers from surgery on his right foot, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

When asked about the big man's progress Tuesday, coach Tom Thibodeau didn't have much to say, stating only that the team is "taking it slow" and Robinson is still not cleared for any contact. At this rate, it's highly unlikely that Robinson returns to action at any point during Round 1, but if the Knicks are able to advance past Atlanta, there's an outside chance he could play later in the playoffs.