Robinson ended Friday's 96-92 loss to the Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with two points (0-2 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block over 29 minutes.

Robinson's lethargic playoff run came to an end Friday with the Heat taking care of business on their home court. While Robinson was able to put together a decent regular season, his inability to even be a threat on the offensive end was highlighted throughout the playoffs. His defensive contributions cannot be questioned but for the Knicks to take the next step, they are going to need to consider adding an alternative center option who can spread the floor when required.