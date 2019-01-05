Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't play Friday
Robinson (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Robinson was listed as questionable for Friday's tilt due to an ankle sprain, but he's set to miss his ninth straight contest because of the injury. His next opportunity to return will come Monday in Portland.
