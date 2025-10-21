Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't play season opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (load management) has been ruled out for Wednesday's season opener against the Cavaliers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
The team is being incredibly cautious with the veteran center, as he's expected to be load-managed throughout the 2025-26 campaign. It remains uncertain how much or how regularly Robinson will play during the regular season, which is obviously a major red flag from a fantasy perspective.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Absent from practice•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Misses another practice•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't play Friday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Sits out practice•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Getting night off Monday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Continues to produce•