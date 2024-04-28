Robinson (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's Game 4 against the 76ers, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.

Robinson sprained his surgically repaired left ankle during Thursday's Game 3 loss, didn't practice Saturday and was listed as questionable for Game 4. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said the big man was warming up with the intention of playing Sunday, but Robinson ultimately didn't get the green light. In his absence, Precious Achiuwa should be the primary backup behind Isaiah Hartenstein, and Jericho Sims may crack the postseason rotation for the first time.