Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (ankle) is out for Sunday's game in Chicago.
Sunday's game will be the second of a back-to-back set, so Robinson will get his standard maintenance day, which could lead to more minutes for Jeremy Sochan. Robinson will likely return for Tuesday's game in Cleveland.
