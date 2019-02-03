Robinson won't play in Sunday's game against Memphis due to illness.

Robinson has been averaging 17.2 minutes per game this season, putting up an impressive 2.0 blocks per game but adding just 5.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest. Newly acquired DeAndre Jordan is set to start at center and will figure to see a healthy portion of minutes with Robinson out. Looking ahead, Robinson's first chance to return will be Tuesday's game against the Pistons.