Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't play Sunday vs. Grizzlies
Robinson won't play in Sunday's game against Memphis due to illness.
Robinson has been averaging 17.2 minutes per game this season, putting up an impressive 2.0 blocks per game but adding just 5.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest. Newly acquired DeAndre Jordan is set to start at center and will figure to see a healthy portion of minutes with Robinson out. Looking ahead, Robinson's first chance to return will be Tuesday's game against the Pistons.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Swats three shots Monday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Posting elite defensive numbers•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Fouls out in 16 minutes of work•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Limited run in return•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Good to go Thursday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Could play in London•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...