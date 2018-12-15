Robinson (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game against the Pacers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Robinson doesn't appear to have made much progress on a sprained ankle he suffered in Friday's tilt with the Hornets. Although an official timetable for his return hasn't been made clear, fortunately for Robinson, the X-rays came back negative which indicates that he could be back sooner rather than later. In his stead, Noah Vonleh and Luke Kornet figure to see a boost in minutes.