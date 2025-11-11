Robinson (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Memphis, Vincent Goodwill of ESPN.com reports.

The Knicks continue to limit Robinson's time on the court due to left ankle injury management, and he'll miss the front end of the team's back-to-back set. With the big man sidelined, Guerschon Yabusele and Landry Shamet are candidates for increased minutes, while Ariel Hukporti could crack the rotation. Robinson's next opportunity to suit up will come Wednesday against the Magic.