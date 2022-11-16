Robinson has been ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Nuggets.
Robinson will miss seven straight games due to right knee soreness. Isaiah Hartenstein is in line to receive his fourth straight start Wednesday. Mitchell does appear to be closing in on a return, so he may play in Friday's game versus the Warriors.
