Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't return Friday
Robinson (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against the Hornets, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Robinson had to be helped to the locker room after suffering the injury, so this announcement doesn't come as a huge shock. His X-rays did come back negative, however, which is relatively good news for his availability moving forward.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Suffers ankle injury•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Cleared for Saturday's game•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Questionable with heel injury•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Active, starting Friday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Probable with sprained ankle•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...