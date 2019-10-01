Robinson worked on his 3-point shot over the offseason and plans to shoot more threes during exhibition games, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Robinson didn't attempt a single shot from beyond the arc during his rookie campaign, but he made shooting from deep a point of emphasis over the offseason. "I worked on them all summer," stated Robinson. "Why work on something you're not going to use?" There's no guarantee he'll make an impact for the Knicks from downtown this season, but this aspect of his game will be worth monitoring heading into preseason games.