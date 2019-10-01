Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Working to expand shooting range
Robinson worked on his 3-point shot over the offseason and plans to shoot more threes during exhibition games, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
Robinson didn't attempt a single shot from beyond the arc during his rookie campaign, but he made shooting from deep a point of emphasis over the offseason. "I worked on them all summer," stated Robinson. "Why work on something you're not going to use?" There's no guarantee he'll make an impact for the Knicks from downtown this season, but this aspect of his game will be worth monitoring heading into preseason games.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Steps up production in OT loss•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Quiet game in finale•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Career-high 38 minutes in victory•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Double-doubles in start•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Defensive stopper in starting role•
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Point guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the point guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Shooting guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the shooting guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Rookies to know in Fantasy
Who are the rookies to know for Fantasy players? Nick Whalen breaks down those you need to...