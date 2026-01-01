Diawara accumulated six points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in six minutes during Wednesday's 134-132 loss to San Antonio.

Diawara remained in the starting lineup, although he was unable to repeat his 18-point performance from two days earlier. At this point, Diawara is merely a placeholder until Josh Hart (ankle) is cleared to return, which could be as soon as Friday against the Hawks. Managers need not concern themselves with Diawara, outside of the deepest leagues.