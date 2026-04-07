Diawara (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Monday in the Knicks' 108-105 win over the Hawks.

Prior to Monday, Diawara had received playing time in all but one of the Knicks' first 23 games coming out of the All-Star break, averaging 5.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 12.4 minutes per contest. However, following the recent returns of Landry Shamet and Miles McBride from long-term absences, the Knicks are now back to full strength and no longer appear to have room in the rotation for the rookie second-round draft pick. Diawara could get extended run at some point over the final three games of the regular season if the Knicks' playoff positioning is locked in and multiple key players end up getting rested, but the 20-year-old forward's appearances will likely be limited to garbage-time scenarios once the postseason gets underway.