Diawara (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday's game against Washington. He'll finish the night with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in four minutes.

Diawara suffered the injury during the first quarter, and while he was spotted on the court trying to warm up ahead of the second half, he's since been shut down for the rest of the night. He can be considered questionable for the second half of his team's back-to-back Wednesday against Denver until further notice.