Diawara won't start against the Hawks on Friday, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

After starting each of New York's past three games, Diawara will slide to the second unit in favor of Miles McBride. Over his last five appearances off the bench, Diawara has averaged 2.2 points in 4.4 minutes per game. However, the rookie second-rounder could still see meaningful playing time with Josh Hart (ankle), Karl-Anthony Towns (illness), Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Landry Shamet (shoulder) all unavailable.