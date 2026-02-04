Knicks' Mohamed Diawara: Picks up ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diawara is questionable to return to Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to a left ankle injury.
Diawara totaled five points, one rebound and one assist in four minutes before going down with the injury. Guerschon Yabusele could pick up more minutes if Diaware is unable to return.
