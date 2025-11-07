Knicks' Mohamed Diawara: Recalled to NBA
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
New York recalled Diawara from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Thursday.
Diawara has logged a total of seven minutes at the NBA level this season across three appearances.
