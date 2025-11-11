site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: knicks-mohamed-diawara-recalled-to-new-york | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Knicks' Mohamed Diawara: Recalled to New York
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
New York recalled Diawara from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Monday.
A second-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Diawara has been used sparingly by New York thus far. Through five appearances, he's averaging 2.6 minutes per contest at the NBA level.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories