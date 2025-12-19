Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Knicks' Mohamed Diawara: Retreats to bench
Diawara is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the 76ers.
Josh Hart (abdomen) is back in the first unit Friday, which expectedly forces Diawara to retreat to the bench. With the Knicks fairly healthy, it's possible Diawara won't see the court at all against Philadelphia.