Knicks' Mohamed Diawara: Scoreless in four minutes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diawara produced zero points (0-1 FG, 0-2 FT) and one assist over four minutes during Monday's 119-102 win over the Wizards.
Diawara was recalled from the G League's Westchester Knicks prior to this game to provide some emergency depth. He's appeared in three games for New York for an average of 1.8 minutes per contest.
