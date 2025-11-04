default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Diawara produced zero points (0-1 FG, 0-2 FT) and one assist over four minutes during Monday's 119-102 win over the Wizards.

Diawara was recalled from the G League's Westchester Knicks prior to this game to provide some emergency depth. He's appeared in three games for New York for an average of 1.8 minutes per contest.

More News