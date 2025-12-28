Diawara will start against the Hawks on Saturday, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

With Josh Hart (ankle) joining Miles McBride (ankle) and Landry Shamet (shoulder) on the sidelines, Diawara will get the starting nod for the second time this season. The rookie second-rounder last started in a win over the Pacers on Dec. 18, during which he posted five points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes.