Knicks' Mohamed Diawara: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diawara is starting Sunday against the Hornets.
Diawara is getting the spot start with New York resting most of its usual starters, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Jose Alvarado, Mikal Bridges, Miles McBride and Ariel Hukporti. As a starter this season, Diawara has posted averages of 6.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 triples per contest.
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