Diawara closed with 14 points (5-14 FG, 4-13 3Pt), four rebounds, one block and one steal across 15 minutes during Sunday's 114-89 victory over the Spurs.

Diawara was a major bright spot off the bench for New York in this one. Notably, Jeremy Sochan hasn't been able to emerge yet for the Knicks, and Diawara has maintained a decent role with the second unit. He's not quite on the radar in most fantasy formats, however.