Diawara finished Monday's 130-125 win over the Pelicans with 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-4 3Pt), one rebound and two steals over 18 minutes.

Diwara put up a career-high 18 points in the win. The Frenchman poured in 13 points in the first quarter and eventually cooled off, but it was an encouraging performance for the 2025 second-round pick. Miles McBride was cleared to play and came off the bench, so he'll likely find his way back into the starting lineup.