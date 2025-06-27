Diawara was selected by the Knicks with the No. 51 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Diawara looks like a long-term bet for the Knicks, as the 20-year-old forward is a bit rough around the edges and might not be ready to play in the NBA right now. It's unclear if the Knicks aim to give him a chance stateside or if he'll be a draft-and-stash prospect. Diawara averaged 5.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game with Cholet during the 2024-25 season in the LNB Elite, France's top-tier league.