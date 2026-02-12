Diawara produced 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 138-89 victory over the 76ers.

The four triples matched a season high for Diawara, who should at least remain a consistent member of the Knicks' rotation if OG Anunoby (toe) isn't ready to return to the floor out of the All-Star break. Over his last five contests, Diawara is still averaging a modest 7.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 1.6 three-pointers in 20.1 minutes per game.