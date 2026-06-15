Knicks' Mohamed Diawara: Wraps up rookie campaign

Diawara appeared in 69 regular-season games (seven starts) in 2025-26, averaging 3.6 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists across 9.2 minutes per contest.

Diawara finished the season with a DNP-CD in all five games of the NBA Finals, and he appeared in only six games during the playoffs. The 21-year-old forward saw brief stretches of increased playing time, especially when Miles McBride missed 27 consecutive contests from Jan. 28 to March 26 due to sports hernia surgery. During that span, Diawara averaged 5.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 40.5 percent from deep in 14.2 minutes per game.