Brown and the Knicks agreed to a two-way contract Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Brown began the campaign on a two-way contract with the Clippers. He appeared in 34 games (one start) with Los Angeles, averaging 4.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in 8.5 minutes. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect much to change in New York, as he's presumably a depth option at center for emergencies.