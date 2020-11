Powell will sign a contract with the Knicks, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

The undrafted free agent is a 6-foot-2 shooting guard who played four seasons at Seton Hall. Last season, he was given the Jerry West (Best SG) Award, averaging 21.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals. He'll join the Knicks for camp with hopes of making a strong impression.