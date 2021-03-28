Noel had six points (3-7 FG), 11 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 102-96 win over the Bucks.

Noel was one of four Knicks players that logged 30-plus minutes in this game, though that wasn't by design -- the veteran big man had to step up following Mitchell Robinson's exit due to a broken foot, an injury that will likely keep him sidelined for an extended period of time. While Robinson is on the mend, Noel should once again be in store for a big-minute role as the Knicks' starting center. While Robinson was sidelined from Feb. 13 through March 18 with a broken hand, Noel averaged 6.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.1 steals in 28.9 minutes per game while shooting 69.5 percent from the field.