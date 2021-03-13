Noel collected two points (1-4 FG), eight rebounds and one block in 24 minutes during Saturday's victory against the Thunder.

The 26-year-old extended his blocking streak to nine games. Since taking over as the starting center for the injured Mitchell Robinson (right hand) 11 games ago, Noel is averaging 6.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in that span. With no concrete timetable for Robinson's return, Noel should continue being an elite source of blocks along with low-end points and rebounds.